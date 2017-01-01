Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Personnel from the Secretary of State's office inspect the damage to the new Ten Commandments monument outside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., Wednesday morning after someone crashed into it with a vehicle, less than 24 hours after the privately funded monument was installed on the Capitol grounds. Authorities arrested a male suspect. (AP Photo/Jill Zeman Bleed)
In this Oct. 24, 2014, file photo, the damaged remains of a Ten Commandments monument lie on the state Capitol grounds in Oklahoma City after driver, Michael Tate Reed of Van Buren, Ark., crashed into the statue. Tate was admitted to a hospital for mental treatment. Formal charges were never filed. On Wednesday Reed was booked into jail in Little Rock on preliminary charges in connection with driving a vehicle into the newly installed Ten Commandments monument on the grounds of the state Capitol in Little Rock. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)
This photo provided by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in Little Rock, Ark., shows Michael Tate Reed, of Van Buren, Ark., who was booked into the jail Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of defacing objects of public interest, criminal trespass and first-degree criminal mischief. He is accused driving a vehicle into Arkansas' new Ten Commandments monument on the state Capitol grounds in Little Rock. (Pulaski County Sheriff's Office via AP)