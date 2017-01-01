Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A woman cries while being embraced after a moment of silence to remember victims in the London Bridge area of London on Tuesday. A new search was underway Tuesday in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained in the wake of the Saturday evening rampage that left several dead and dozens wounded. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
This is undated three photo combo handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday of Khuram Shazad Butt (left) Rachid Redouane, centre and Youssef Zaghba who have been named as the suspects in Saturday's attack at London Bridge. (Metropolitan Police via AP)
People stop to look at flowers placed for attack victims at Potters Field Park in London, Tuesday. A new search was underway Tuesday in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained in the wake of the Saturday evening rampage that left several dead and dozens wounded. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Morning commuters walk in the rain over London Bridge in London on Tuesday. A new search was underway Tuesday in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained in the wake of the Saturday evening rampage that left several dead and dozens wounded. At background center is The Shard. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Commuters walk across London Bridge, with new security barriers, after work in London, Tuesday. British police on Tuesday named the third London Bridge attacker as an Italian national of Moroccan descent, and Italian officials said they had passed on their concerns about him to British intelligence officials last year. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)