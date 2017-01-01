Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Bryce Swartz, 20, walks across the stage with the help of his physical therapist Turranna Rice. "That was like the highlight of my career," Rice said about helping Swartz walk. (Lew Stamp/Akron Children's Hospital)
Bryce Swartz, 20, sits at his commencement ceremony. Swartz, born with spina bifida, took the longest walk of his life across the stage at the ceremony Tuesday. (Lew Stamp/Akron Children's Hospital)
Bryce Swartz practices walking with Turranna Rice, his physical therapist at Akron Children's Hospital, at a therapy session just a few hours before his commencement ceremony Tuesday. (Lew Stamp/Akron Children's Hospital)
Turranna Rice, a physical therapist at Akron Children's Hospital, puts on the brace that allows Bryce to walk. The brace extends up to his chest. (Lew Stamp/Akron Children's Hospital)
Bryce Swartz, 20, walks across the stage with the help of his physical therapist Turranna Rice. "That was like the highlight of my career," Rice said about helping Swartz walk. "He is an inspiration." (Lew Stamp/Akron Children's Hospital)
Bryce Swartz goes through a physical therapy session with Turranna Rice at Akron Children's Hospital before his commencement ceremony Tuesday night. Rice has worked with Swartz the past four years. (Lew Stamp/Akron Children's Hospital)
Bryce Swartz practices walking with Turranna Rice, his physical therapist at Akron Children's Hospital, at a therapy session just a few hours before his commencement ceremony Tuesday. (Lew Stamp/Akron Children's Hospital)
From left, Rob Knight, Jennifer Bennett, Louis Ule and Cindy Webel, who all work at Norton High School, applause as Bryce Swartz walks across the stage with the help of his physical therapist, Turranna Rice, at his commencement ceremony Tuesday. (Lew Stamp/Akron Children's Hospital)
Mary Beth and Rod Swartz with their son Bryce Swartz, 20, in their home Wednesday in Norton. Bryce, who has spina bifida walked across the stage at his Norton High School graduation Tuesday night. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rod Swartz lifts his son Bryce Swartz, 20, in their home in Norton as Mary Beth Swartz sits (left) Wednesday. Bryce, who has spina bifida walked across the stage at his Norton High School graduation Tuesday night. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mary Beth and Rod Swartz with their son Bryce Swartz, 20, in their home Wednesday in Norton. Bryce, who has spina bifida walked across the stage at his Norton High School graduation Tuesday night. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mary Beth and Rod Swartz kiss their son Bryce Swartz, 20, in their home Wednesday in Norton. Bryce, who has spina bifida walked across the stage at his Norton High School graduation Tuesday night. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rod Swartz with his son Bryce Swartz, 20, in their home Wednesday in Norton. Bryce, who has spina bifida walked across the stage at his Norton High School graduation Tuesday night. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)