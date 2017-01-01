Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Manchester's Jamar Dukes (right) pulls down an offensive rebound against Timken's Randee Reed in the second quarter at Manchester High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester's Jamar Dukes dunks against Timken in the in the first quarter at Manchester High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester's Nick Peyakov (24) and Jamar Dukes (back) pressure Timken's Nick Johnson as he shoots in the second quarter at Manchester High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester's Austin Klein (left) and Timken's Chris Cook battle for a rebound under the Timken basket in the in the second quarter at Manchester High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Timken's Rickey Medley (right) shoots around a block attempt by Manchester's Jamar Dukes in the in the first quarter at Manchester High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester's Jamar Dukes (left) blocks a shot attempt by Timken's Rickey Medley in the in the first quarter at Manchester High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Timken's Nick Johnson (2) puts up a layup against Manchester in the in the second quarter at Manchester High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Timken's Lloyd Ellis (3) passes over Manchester's Austin Klein (25) in the in the second quarter at Manchester High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Timken's Nick Johnson (left) and Manchester's Austin Klein battle for a loose ball in the in the first quarter at Manchester High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester's Nick Jordan (left) and Jamar Dukes (5) go for a rebound under the Timken basket in the in the second quarter at Manchester High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester's Kanyon Collins (right) looks to pass under pressure from Timken's Charles Lenix in the in the first quarter at Manchester High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)