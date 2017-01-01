Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Suzy Walker-Tomci (left) of Stow and Sharon Sopko-Roeck of Clinton pose for a photo at the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. (Photo courtesy of Sharon Sopko-Roeck)
Susan Beall, 62, sits for a portrait at her home in Hudson before attending the Women's March in Washington, D.C. "As you get older, you start to become more invisible. I want them to know we are not invisible," said Susan. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Participants in the Women's March on Washington wait with others to pass through security on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Protest signs from the Women's March on Washington are piled with luggage on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)