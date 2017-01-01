Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (right) waits for Seattle Mariners' Ben Gamel to run the bases after Gamel hit a solo home run during the sixth inning Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Abraham Almonte catches a ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura during the sixth inning Friday in Cleveland. Segura was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano watches his two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco during the fourth inning Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano (right) is congratulated by Ben Gamel after Cano hit a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco during the fourth inning Friday in Cleveland. Gamel scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners, Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona (right) congratulates Jose Ramirez after Ramirez hit a solo home run off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda during the fourth inning Friday in Cleveland. The Mariners won 3-1. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)