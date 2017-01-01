Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Special-education student Tyler Russo (left) dances with sophomore Cheyanne Busch during the Valentine's Day dance at Kenmore High School on Tuesday in Akron. Students in the DECA program at Kenmore hosted the dance for special-education students. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Special-education students (left to right) Jaymar Campbell, senior, and Rayshawn Easley, freshman, dance during the Valentine's Day dance at Kenmore High School on Tuesday in Akron. Students in the DECA program at Kenmore hosted the dance for special-education students. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Junior special-education student Kyle Ferguson dances during the Valentine's Day dance at Kenmore High School on Tuesday in Akron. Students in the DECA program at Kenmore hosted the dance for special-education students. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Special education teacher Dracy Bowman dances with senior special-education student Lance Pesozzi during the Valentine's Day dance at Kenmore High School on Tuesday in Akron. Students in the DECA program at Kenmore hosted the dance for special-education students. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Special-education freshman Rayshawn Easley shows his moves during the Valentine's Day dance at Kenmore High School on Tuesday in Akron. Students in the DECA program at Kenmore hosted the dance for special-education students. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)