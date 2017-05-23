Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavalier LeBron James drives to the basket past Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder during the fourth quarter in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 112-99. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith (left) takes one on the chin while defending a third quarter shot by Boston Celtics center Al Horford in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavalier Kyrie Irving drives past Boston Celtics center Al Horford for a third quarter basket in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 112-99. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love alters the shot of Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder in the third quarter in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 112-99. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving celebrates a three-pointer while on a scoring run against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter at Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk gets a piece of the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives in for a basket in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 112-99. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder ties up Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love while fighting for a first quarter rebound in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (left) passes the ball out to LeBron James while being double-teamed by Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley and center Kelly Olynyk during the first quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving loses the ball to Boston Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko during the third quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 112-99. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James cheers after making a three against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 112-99.(Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving puts the ball up in between Boston Celtics center Al Horford and Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk during the first quarter at game 4 of a third round Eastern Conference playoff game against Boston Celtics on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio, at Quicken Loans Arena. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (left) passes the ball away from Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (center) and center Kelly Olynyk during the first quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (left) drives to the basket while being defended by Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson during the first quarter in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James celebrates a foul with Kyrie Irving during the third quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Boston Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko puts a dunk up against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter at Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver passes the ball over Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 112-99. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts to a foul called against the Cavs during the third quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 112-99. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart steals the ball from Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the third quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James puts up a dunk on defender Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder during the second quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (left) puts the ball up against Boston Celtics center Al Horford during the first quarter at Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (left) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love fight for a loose ball in the first quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving walks off the floor at the end of the 1st quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James fouls Boston Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko during a first quarter shot in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James leads the team huddle before the start of Game 4 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)