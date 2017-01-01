Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State University Norman Wolfe upends Ohio University running back Beau Blankenship on a fourth quarter run at Dix Stadium on Friday, Nov. 23, 2012 in Kent, Ohio.The Golden Flashes won the game 28-6. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University Norman Wolfe upends Ohio University running back Beau Blankenship on a fourth quarter run at Dix Stadium in Nov. 2012 in Kent, Ohio.The Golden Flashes won the game 28-6. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norman Wolfe, Kent State football
Norman Wolfe Jr. during a practice of the Kent State University football team inside the Field House earlier this week. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)