Cleveland Cavaliers Richard Jefferson battles Golden State Warriors' Draymon Green for a first quarter rebound in Game 3 of the NBA Finals in June 2016 in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. in June 2015. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (top) guards Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. in June 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
In this Dec. 2016 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (left) and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry battle for a loose ball in the second half of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 109-108. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak file)