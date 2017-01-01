Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) shoots as Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston (34) defends in the second half during Game 3 of a second-round playoff series in Salt Lake City. Hayward has chosen to sign with the Boston Celtics and reunite with coach Brad Stevens. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Orlando Magic forward Jeff Green (34) goes up for a shot in front of New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) during the second half of a game, March 6 in Orlando. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (center) passes the ball as Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee (1), Draymond Green (23) and Klay Thompson (11) defend during Game 3 of a second-round playoff series in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade looks on during the second half of a game against the Atlanta Hawks, Jan. 25, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade (3) listens to head coach Fred Hoiberg during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Chicago, April 23. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)