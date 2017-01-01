Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith shoots against Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in April 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is guarded by Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague (center) and Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis (left) during the first quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game in April 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is guarded by Indiana Pacers forward Paul George during the second quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on April 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue calls a play during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James and JR Smith celebrate following Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, in April 2017, in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 119-114. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
A 26-year-old Akron man is accused of trying to get into the Summit County Courthouse and the county jail several times while carrying a firearm and accompanied by children in handcuffs, authorities said.