Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Danny Ferry enjoys the moment as he is introduced as the new general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers at a press conference at Gund Arena in June 2005 at in Cleveland. Ferry played for the Cavalier for ten years and has spent the last two seasons as Director of Basketball Operations for the San Antonio Spurs. (Akron Beacon Journal file)
Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Jim Paxson talks about the firing of head coach Randy Wittman during a press conference at Gund Arena in April 2001. (Akron Beacon Journal file)
Cleveland Cavaliers acting general manager David Griffin talks to reporters before a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cavaliers in Feb. 2014, in Cleveland. Griffin takes over for Chris Grant who was fired. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Chris Grant talks to the media about the firing of head coach Byron Scott at a news conference in Independence. The Cleveland Cavaliers fired Scott after three losing seasons. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Looking for fireworks, parades or other Fourth of July holiday events? You don’t have to look very far. The night sky across Northeast Ohio will be lit up by the rockets’ red glare practically nightly as communities mark the Fourth of July.