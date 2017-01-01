Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron's Noah Robotham (left) drives against Ohio University's Jaaron Simmons in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 83-68. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Isaiah Johnson (right) shoots over Ohio University's Jason Carter in the second half of a MAC game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio. Akron won 83-68. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Jimond Ivey dunks against Ohio University in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 83-68. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron head coach Keith Dambrot direct his team against Ohio University in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 83-68. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr. (right) guards Ohio University's Jaaron Simmons shooting in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 83-68. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
If Browns coach Hue Jackson is going to fall in love with Clemson national championship-winning quarterback Deshaun Watson before April’s draft, it won’t happen next week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.