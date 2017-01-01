Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
LeBron James speaks to the media on Tuesday, May 7 at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) slam dunks the ball past Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) during first half of their second round playoff game, May 7 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) and Richard Jefferson (24) celebrate after James makes a basket in the second half in Game 1 of a first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, April 15, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) lines up a dunk against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the third quarter of a game, March 1 in Boston. The defending champion Cavaliers have been awaiting an Eastern Conference finals opponent since completing a sweep of the Toronto Raptors. After what will be a 10-day wait, LeBron James and company will travel to face the top-seeded Celtics in Game 1 on Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) argues over a call with referee Tony Brothers during the second half of Game 4 of a second-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors May 7 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)