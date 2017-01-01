Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr (2) looks to shoot a three in the first half of their game against American University at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron on Nov. 17, 2016. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr. (2) drives to the basket around Creighton's Cole Huff (13), Martin Krampelj (15) and Akron's Michael Hughes (left) during the first half of a game in Omaha, Neb., Dec. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr. (right) ties up Ohio University's Gavin Block in the first half of a game on Jan. 17, at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)