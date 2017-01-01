Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State University head football coach Darrell Hazell leads the team on to the field against Ohio University at Dix Stadium in Kent.(Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Josh Cribbs, of the Cleveland Browns, sits with fellow Kent State fans at TD Ameritrade Park to help cheer on Kent State in their NCAA College World Series baseball game against Arkansas, in Omaha. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Kent State Athletic Director Joel Nielsen (left) unveils the retired jersey of Joshua Cribbs during a halftime ceremony of the Ball State game Oct. 30, 2010 at Dix Stadium. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University head baseball coach Scott Stricklin signs autographs for fans after arriving home from the College World Series at Dix Stadium to a crowd of fans June 21, 2012, in Kent. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State closing pitcher Josh Pierce celebrates the last out against Florida in an NCAA College World Series elimination baseball game in Omaha, Neb., June 18, 2012. Kent State won 5-4. (AP Photo/Eric Francis)
Kent State players celebrates their 3-2 win in the deciding game of an NCAA super regional against Oregon, June 11, 2012, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/The Oregonian, Ross William Hamilton)
Kent State University golf coach Herb Page chats with Kent State graduate Ben Curtis at the KSU practice facility in this Sept. 11, 2008 file photo. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mackenzie Hughes practices with the Kent State University golf team at the Ferrara & Page Golf Training & Learning Center in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Dri Archer (1) and teammates ring the victory bell after beating Ohio 28-6 in a game in Kent. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)