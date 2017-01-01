Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardson (33) breaks a tackle by San Diego Chargers safety Eric Weddle (32) on a 26-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of an NFL football game in the rain on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2012, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
San Diego Chargers Quentin Jammer (left) couldn't catch Cleveland Browns runningback Trent Richardson on this first quarter 26-yard touchdown run on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns held on to win the game 7-6.(Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardon is chased down by San Diego Chargers defensive end Corey Liuget during the first quarter on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)