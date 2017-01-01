Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Browns head coach Rob Chudzinski (left) poses with first round draft pick linebacker Barkevious Mingo before an NFL football news conference at the team's practice facility in Berea on Friday. Mingo, from LSU, was selected sixth overall in Thursday's NFL draft. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan).
Barkevious Mingo from LSU speaks during a news conference after being selected sixth overall by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2012 file photo, LSU defensive end Barkevious Mingo (49) sacks Towson quarterback Grant Enders (14) during the first half of a game in Baton Rouge, La. last season. Mingo, from LSU, was selected by the Browns sixth overall in Thursday's NFL draft. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)