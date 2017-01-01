Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (right) is fouled as he drives against Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller during the second half of a game in March 24 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James reaches for a ball held by the Indiana Pacers' Jeff Teague in the fourth quarter of a game on Feb. 15, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (right) reacts after LeBron James made a basket and drew a foul call against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of a game March 19, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) drives past Atlanta Hawks' Taurean Prince in the second half of a game April 7, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots from the line in the first half of a game against the Atlanta Hawks April 9 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)