Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (left) sits on the bench after leaving the game after being injured during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs, Monday in San Antonio. San Antonio won 103-74. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue yells at one of his players during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs, Monday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots against San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol during the first half Monday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James falls to the floor during the second half of against the San Antonio Spurs, Monday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)