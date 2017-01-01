Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, front ptries to block a pass by Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the fourth quarter Wednesday in Boston. The Cavaliers defeated the Celtics 114-91. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James argues a possession call with referee Tyler Ford during the fourth quarter of the team's game against the Boston Celtics Wednesday in Boston. The Cavaliers defeated the Celtics 114-91. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (left) on a drive to the basket during the fourth quarter Wednesday in Boston. The Cavaliers defeated the Celtics 114-91. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye (8) battles for a rebound against Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (right) and guard Jaylen Brown during the first quarter Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)