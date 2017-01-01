Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Derrick Williams takes the court after a timeout against the New York Knicks in the second quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving drives the ball past New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose in the third quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs defeated the Knicks 119-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver, right, passes against Sacramento Kings' Arron Afflalo during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver high-fives Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James after Korver sunk a three in the third quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs defeated the Knicks 119-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dallas Mavericks guard Deron Williams shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver, right, passes over Minnesota Timberwolves' Zach LaVine in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 125-97. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)