Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Clemson's Deshaun Watson holds up the championship trophy after the college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday in Tampa. Clemson won 35-31. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Clemson's Deshaun Watson is stopped near the goal line during the second half of the college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday in Tampa. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Clemson's Deshaun Watson runs for a touchdown during the first half of the college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday in Tampa. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Clemson's Deshaun Watson celebrates a last second touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow during the second half of the college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday in Tampa. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)