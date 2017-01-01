Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) goes to the net past Toronto Raptors forwards P.J. Tucker (2) and Serge Ibaka (9) during the second half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA playoff series Sunday in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) blocks a shot by Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA playoff series Sunday in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson (13) blocks Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA second-round playoff series May 6 in Toronto. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (bottom) and Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas battle for a rebound during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA second-round playoff series in May 5 in Toronto. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)