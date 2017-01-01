Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Browns center Alex Mack is shown during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Cleveland, Ohio. A person familiar with the decision says Browns Pro Bowl center Alex Mack is voiding the final three years of his contract and will become a free agent. Mack was set to make $24 million over the next three years, but chose to opt out of the deal, said the person who spoke Wednesday, March 2, 2016, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Browns center Alex Mack stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers , in Cleveland. A person familiar with the decision says Browns Pro Bowl center Alex Mack is voiding the final three years of his contract and will become a free agent. Mack was set to make $24 million over the next three years, but chose to opt out of the deal, said the person who spoke Wednesday, March 2, 2016, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack celebrates beating the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in the NFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan on the sidelines during the St. Louis Rams pre-season game at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Browns offensice coordinator Kyle Shanahan talks with back-up quarterback Johnny Manziel before the Oakland Raiders game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns won the game 23-13. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
NEW YORK: As the Cavaliers creep closer and closer to the NBA’s Feb. 23 trade deadline, there is only one question worth asking, one question that General Manager David Griffin and his front office must answer.