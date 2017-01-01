Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Former Detroit Pistons Chauncey Billups is introduced during a game against the Denver Nuggets, Feb. 10, 2016 in Auburn Hills, Mich. The Pistons retired Billups' jersey during a halftime ceremony. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert tosses glass beads into the crowd during a parade celebrating the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA Championship in Cleveland, June 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Former Detroit Pistons star Chauncey Billups waves to fans during action against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 10, 2016, at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Mich. (Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press/TNS)
Former Detroit Pistons Chauncey Billups (left) talks with team owner Tom Gores before a game against the Denver Nuggets, Feb. 10, 2016 in Auburn Hills, Mich. The Pistons retired Billups' jersey during a halftime ceremony. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)