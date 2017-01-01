Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James looks across the court during the third quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Cetlics, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, celebrates with forward LeBron James after a basket during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Cetlics, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (left) and Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder grab hold of each other during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Cetlics, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (left) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love vie for a rebound during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Cetlics, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (left) drives for a layup in front of Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Cetlics, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James leaves the court after Game 1 of the team's NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday in Boston. The Cavaliers won 117-104. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)