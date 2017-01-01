Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland majority owner Dan Gilbert (left) congratulates new head coach Mike Brown with general manager Chris Grant (right) during a press conference at the team's headquarters to introducing Brown on Wednesday, in Independence. (AP Photo/Jason Miller)
Cleveland Cavaliers new head coach Mike Brown laughs during a press conference at the team's headquarters Wednesday in Independence. (AP Photo/Jason Miller)