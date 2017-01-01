Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
New Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam (left) talks with head coach Pat Shurmur during training camp practice at the team's practice facility in Berea, Aug. 21. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam (left) is congratulated after the team's 34-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)