Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (left) gets a hug from Cleveland Browns head coach Pat Shurmur after a 24-10 win over the Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam III, left talks with Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II as the teams start to warmup before the game, Sunday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Cleveland Browns head coach Pat Shurmur talks with quarterback Josh Johnson (8) during a timeout in the fourth quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 24-10.(AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns head coach Pat Shurmur on the sideline during the second quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 24-10.(AP Photo/Don Wright)