Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James instructs teammates during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shoots against Indiana Pacers' Kevin Seraphin and Paul George (13) during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Sunday in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (left) goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Sunday in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0. layoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young has his shot blocked by Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James during the second half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Sunday in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (right) and Kyrie Irving celebrate after Cleveland defeated the Indiana Pacers 106-102 to win Game 4 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Sunday in Indianapolis. Cleveland won the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shoots against Indiana Pacers' Paul George (13) and Myles Turner during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Sunday in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James is defended by Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the second half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Sunday in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shoots against Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Sunday in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James and JR Smith celebrate in the closing seconds in Game 4 of a first-round NBA playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James grabs a rebound from Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner during the second half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Sunday in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James reacts after hitting a free throw in the closing seconds in Game 4 of a first-round NBA playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (right) and Kyrie Irving celebrate after Cleveland defeated the Indiana Pacers 106-102 to win Game 4 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Sunday in Indianapolis. Cleveland won the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)