Cleveland Cavaliers (from left) Kevin Love, LeBron James, Kyle Korver and Iman Shumpert celebrate a basket during the second half of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James smiles as he shoots during practice, Wednesday in Oakland. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavalier Kevin Love alters the third quarter shot of Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on May 23 in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)