Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives on Golden State Warriors' Shaun Livingston (34) and Draymond Green, right, during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland. Golden State won 118-113. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, and Kevin Durant talk in the final moments against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland. Golden State won 118-113. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, bottom, is stopped by Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland. Golden State won 118-113. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, Pool)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center,and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert, on the other side of the official, argue during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland. Golden State won 118-113. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives on Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland. Golden State won 118-113. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, compete for a loose ball during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland. Golden State won 118-113. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
