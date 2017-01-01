Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert arrives at a news conference at Cleveland Clinic Courts on Wednesday in Independence. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers new General Manager Koby Altman (left) with team owner Dan Gilbert look to the back of the room before the start of a news conference at Cleveland Clinic Courts on Wednesday in Independence. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (left) looks to pass against Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez during the first half of a game, March 30 in Chicago. Irving recently asked to be traded. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (from left) sits on the bench with center Tristan Thompson and guard Kyrie Irving during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, in Oakland. All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving recently asked to be traded. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Cavaliers new General Manager Koby Altman at a press conference at Cleveland Clinic Courts on Wednesday in Independence. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)