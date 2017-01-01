Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians first baseman Nick Swisher signs autographs during a spring training game against the Texas Rangers on Feb. 28 in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (left) tags Cleveland Indians' Nick Swisher at first on a pick-off throw from catcher Welington Castillo in the second inning of a spring training game, March 24, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians' Nick Swisher (right) celebrates with teammate Carlos Santana (41) after they scored on a single by Lonnie Chisenhall during the first inning of a spring training game against the San Diego Padres, March 2 in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)