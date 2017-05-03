Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) runs to cheer on the crowd after sinking back-to-back three-pointers against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph (left) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James fight for possession during the second quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith shoots a three after Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is faked out during the first quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers fans erupt after Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James dunks against the Toronto Raptors during the third quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 125-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (right) drives the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph during the second quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (right) drives the ball inside against Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during the first quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (left) and Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell fight for a loose ball during the first quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Cleveland Cavaliers bench erupts after Iman Shumpert makes a scoring play during the fourth quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 125-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (left) works to keep the ball inbounds against Toronto Raptors forward DeMarre Carroll during the second quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith reacts to a close call in keeping the ball inbounds against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver tries to block Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph from behind during the third quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 125-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (right) puts the ball up against Toronto Raptors forward PJ Tucker during the second quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson celebrates a three-pointer with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving during the third quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 125-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love reaches to defend Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during the third quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 125-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving shoots a three over Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during the third quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 125-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James goes up to dunk the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph puts the ball up against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Deron Williams during the fourth quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 125-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James falls into the crowd against the Toronto Raptors during the third quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 125-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love defends Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph during the third quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 125-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James looks to pass the ball out against Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka during the fourth quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 125-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka reaches for the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the fourth quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 125-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James takes the bench late in the fourth quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 125-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert smiles after talking with someone in the crowd during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 125-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James defends a shot taken by Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka during the fourth quarter in Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 125-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers fans shoot around outside Quicken Loans Arena before Game 2 of a second round Eastern Conference playoff game against the Toronto Raptors Wednesday in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)