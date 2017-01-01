Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James celebrates after sinking a three point shot during the second half of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers (from left) Kevin Love, LeBron James, Kyle Korver and Iman Shumpert celebrate a basket during the second half of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) soars to the basket over Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (left) and center Kelly Olynyk (41) during the second half of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James lands on the floor during the second half of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan takes part in the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest in Seattle in this Feb. 7, 1987 photo. (AP Photo/Kirthmon Dozier)
Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan savors the moment after hitting the game-winning shot with only seconds remaining in Game Four of the 1993 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. (Michael Meinhardt/Chicago Tribune via MCT)
