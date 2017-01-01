Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
University of Akron pole vaulter Shawn Barber works on his form during a team practice at Stile Athletics Field House Tuesday. Barber has cleared 18 ft. - 4 inches. He is currently the number one pole vaulter in the NCAA. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron pole vaulter Shawn Barber works on his form on the trampoline during a team practice at Stile Athletics Field House Tuesday, in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron pole vaulter Shawn Barber stands before the vault raised to 18 ft. inside the Stile Athletics Field House Tuesday in Akron. Barber has cleared 18 ft. 4 inches. He is currently the number one pole vaulter in the NCAA. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)