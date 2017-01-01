Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
VCU head coach Shaka Smart was all smiles at practice as the Rams prepare for their second round NCAA tournament game against the University of Akron at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Michigan on Wednesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
VCU head coach Shaka Smart participates in a loose ball drill diving into press row seating at the end of practice as the Rams prepare for their second round NCAA tournament game against the University of Akron at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Michigan on Wednesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
VCU head coach Shaka Smart addresses the media at a news conference at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Michigan on Wednesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Virginia Commonwealth head coach Shaka Smart during a game against Saint Louis in the championships of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, Sunday, in New York. (AP Photos/Seth Wenig)
Virginia Commonwealth University fans hold up a photo of coach Shaka Smart and a HAVOC sign during the second half of a game in Richmond, VA., March 6. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Virginia Commonwealth coach Shaka Smart talks to guard Troy Daniels during the first half against Richmond March 6. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
VCU head coach Shaka Smart shouts to his players during the second half of a game against Saint Joseph's at the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, March 15, in New York. VCU won 82-79. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Virginia Commonwealth head coach Shaka Smart is all smiles along with players (from left) Troy Daniels, Briante Weber, Rob Brandenberg, Treveon Graham, Juvonte Reddic and DJ Haley during the final moments of their game against Butler in Richmond, Va., March 2. VCU won 84-52. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
VCU head coach Shaka Smart shouts to his players during the first half of a game against Saint Joseph's at the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, March 15, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)