Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James heads to the bench during a timeout against the Denver Nuggets in the second half Wednesday in Denver. The Nuggets won 126-113. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye, right, fouls Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray as he drives to the rim in the second half Wednesday in Denver. The Nuggets won 126-113. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (left) fouls Denver Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson as he drives to the basket in the second half Wednesday in Denver. The Nuggets won 126-113. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)