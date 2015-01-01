Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, left, and head coach Hue Jackson talk as the watch warm ups before a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, left, and head coach Hue Jackson talk as the watch warm ups before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) knocks the ball out of the hand of Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) during the second half of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)