Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, left, drives past Philadelphia 76ers' Nik Stauskas in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers' Justin Anderson in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, left, drives past Philadelphia 76ers' Nik Stauskas in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Charlotte Hornets' Marco Belinelli (21) grabs Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 24, 2017. The Cavaliers won 112-105. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) reacts after being poked in the eye in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 24, 2017. The Cavaliers won 112-105. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James falls to the floor during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, March 27, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)