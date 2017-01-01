Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue draws up a play during a timeout against the Denver Nuggets in the second half of a game March 22 in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue (left) talks with LeBron James (right) and Iman Shumpert during the second half of a game against the Charlotte Hornets, March 24 in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue argues with an official during the first half in Game 2 of the team's second-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, May 3 in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 125-103. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)