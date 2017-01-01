Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State's Melvin Tabb (left) shoots over Akron's Zeke Marshall during the second half of a game in the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament Friday in Cleveland. Akron won 62-59. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Akron center Zeke Marshall (left) is guarded by Pat Forsythe during a practice session at James A. Rhodes Arena on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron defenders Jake Kretzer (15) and Pat Forsythe (42) try and stop a shot by forward Demetrius Treadwell during a practice session at James A. Rhodes Arena on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Demetrius Treadwell makes a lay up during a practice session at James A. Rhodes Arena on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron head basketball coach Keith Dambrot (facing camera) talks with players (from left) Reggie McAdams, Chauncey Gilliam, Brian Walsh, Zeke Marshall and Nick Harney during a practice session at James A. Rhodes Arena on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Jake Kretzer (center) and Zeke Marshall block the second half shot of Ohio's Ricardo Johnson in the Mid-American Conference Championship game Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena. The Zips won the game 65-46. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)