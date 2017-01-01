Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron's Zeke Marshall and Brian Walsh celebrate the Zips' 65-46 win over Ohio the Mid-American Conference Championship game Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Chauncey Gilliam celebrates the Zips' 65-46 win over Ohio in the Mid-American Conference Championship game Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Zeke Marshall celebrates the Zips' 65-46 win over Ohio in the Mid-American Conference Championship game Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Nick Harney (left) defends a shot by Ohio's D.J. Cooper in the second half of the Mid-American Conference Championship game Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena. The Zips won the game 65-46. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Demetrius Treadwell (right) takes a second half shot as Ohio's Darius Holsten defends in the Mid-American Conference Championship game Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena. The Zips won the game 65-46. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron head coach Keith Dambrot celebrates the Zips 65-46 win over Ohio in the Mid-American Conference Championship game Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Jake Kretzer (center) and Zeke Marshall block the second half shot of Ohio's Ricardo Johnson in the Mid-American Conference Championship game Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena. The Zips won the game 65-46. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron big man Zeke Marshall takes a loose ball in the face during the second half against Ohio in the Mid-American Conference Championship game Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena. The Zips won the game 65-46. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Demetrius Treadwell (right) takes a shot inside as Ohio's Jon Smith defends in the Mid-American Conference Championship game Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena. The Zips won the game 65-46. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ohio's D.J. Cooper (right) reaches in on Akron's Nick Harney during the second half in the Mid-American Conference Championship game Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena. The Zips won the game 65-46. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron fans cheer on the Zips against Ohio in the Mid-American Conference Championship game Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena. The Zips won the game 65-46. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Brian Walsh (2) gets a hug from Pat Forsythe after the Zips' 65-46 win over Ohio in the Mid-American Conference Championship game Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena. At right is Reggie McAdams. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Chauncey Gilliam cuts down the net after the Zips' 65-46 win over Ohio in the Mid-American Conference Championship game Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron head coach Keith Dambrot gets a bear hug from Brian Walsh after the Zips' 65-46 win over Ohio the Mid-American Conference Championship game Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena. At left is Pat Forsythe and at right is Zeke Marshall. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron head coach Keith Dambrot (right) and assistant coach Rick McFadden direct the team against Ohio in the Mid-American Conference Championship game Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena. The Zips won the game 65-46. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Nick Harney puts down a second half dunk against Ohio in the Mid-American Conference Championship game Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena. The Zips won the game 65-46. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron President Luis Proenza congratulates Zips big man Zeke Marshall after their 65-46 win over Ohio the Mid-American Conference Championship game Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)