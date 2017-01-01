Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Anthony Kirby, 18 drives a teleloader under the direction of Marlington High School gas and oil instructor Bob Givens (right) standing next to Alex Hatfield, 18, students in the gas and oil program at Marlington High School on Monday in Alliance, Ohio. Students learn to operate equipment similar to the type used in the gas and oil industry. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mark Matusick (right), Cheasapeake Energy corporate development representative, talks with a group of seniors taking a two year gas and oil training program at Marlington High School on Monday in Alliance, Ohio. He explained the multitude of job opportunities related to the gas and oil industry. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Marc Mathes (left) talks with his son T. J. , who is in a two year gas and oil training program offered in part by Chesapeake Energy at Marlington High School on Monday in Alliance, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)