David Voth, executive director of Crime Victim Services in West Central Ohio talks during the Victims' Rights Week Luncheon at the Portage Country Club Wednesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ronda Blankenship announces her support for the proposed Marsy's Law that would add certain victims rights to the Ohio Constitution as she speaks during a press conference at the office of Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh Wednesday in Akron. Blankenship was stabbed and shot in the face causing her to lose her left eye during a home invasion in Barberton on New Year's Eve 2013 that left her boyfriend John Kohler and his stepchildren Ashley Carpenter, 18, and David Carpenter-Kohler, 14, dead at the hands of assailants Eric Hendon and his brother Michael Hendon. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cathy Harper Lee (left) the director of the Ohio Crime Victim Justice Center introduces Ronda Blankenship before Blankenship announces her support for the proposed Marsy's Law that would add certain victims rights to the Ohio Constitution during a press conference at the office of Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh Wednesday in Akron. Blankenship was stabbed and shot in the face causing her to lose her left eye during a home invasion in Barberton on New Year's Eve 2013 that left her boyfriend John Kohler and his stepchildren Ashley Carpenter, 18, and David Carpenter-Kohler, 14, dead at the hands of assailants Eric Hendon and his brother Michael Hendon. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh supports the proposed Marsy's Law that would add certain victims rights to the Ohio Constitution as she speaks during a press conference Wednesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)