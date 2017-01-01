Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Maryland's Anthony Cowan (right) drives the lane against Ohio State's Andre Wesson during the first half Tuesday in Columbus.. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Maryland's Michal Cekovsky (bottom) is fouled by Ohio State's Trevor Thompson during the first half Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State's Jai'Sean Tate (center) tries to shoot the ball between Maryland's Justin Jackson (left) and Kevin Huerter during the second half Tuesday in Columbus. Maryland defeated Ohio State 77-71. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Maryland's Anthony Cowan (left) blocks the shot of Ohio State's Trevor Thompson during the second half Tuesday, in Columbus. Maryland defeated Ohio State 77-71. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)