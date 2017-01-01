Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Maryland forward Justin Jackson (left) drives around Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate in the first half of a game, Saturday in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson (left) looks for a teammate as he is pressured by Maryland forward Damonte Dodd in the first half of a game, Saturday in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Ohio State forward Marc Loving (right) shoots over Maryland forward Ivan Bender (left) and guard Kevin Huerter in the first half of a game, Saturday in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Ohio State center Trevor Thompson (center) becomes entangled with Maryland forwards Justin Jackson (left) and Damonte Dodd as he tries to maintain possession of the ball in the first half of a game, Saturday in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate (left) blocks a shot-attempt by Maryland guard Anthony Cowan (0) in front of teammates Kam Williams (15) and Marc Loving in the first half of a game, Saturday in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson (3) shoots over Maryland guard Jaylen Brantley (bottom left) and forward L.G. Gill in the first half of a game, Saturday in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)